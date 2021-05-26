For the first time in the team’s existence, the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League won their home opener at Hyde Stadium in Pierre when they defeated the Hastings Sodbusters 5-4 in extra innings.
The Trappers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when Kaiden Cordoso hit a home run. They added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Tyler Skelton scored on a Brock Rinehart single. The Sodbusters were able to scratch across some runs in the eighth and ninth inning to tie the game. The two teams traded runs in the 10th innings. The Sodbusters claimed a 4-3 lead in the top of the 11th inning when Treyton Kozal came across to score. The Trappers earned the victory when Brendon Perez and Kaiden Cordoso scored in the bottom of the 11th inning, bringing the crowd to their feet.
Trappers head coach Monterio May told the Capital Journal that he felt the excitement during the game.
“The excitement I saw on the fans’ faces when they first got here...they missed it,” May said. “They needed a show. Our guys wanted to put on a show for them, but we wanted to compete first and foremost. That’s a good team (Hastings) that makes me want to take my hat off in respect. We have a good ballclub too, and we don’t quit. That’s all I ask.”
May said the game might’ve been more fun for him than others.
“I lost my voice already,” May said. “I felt like a player again. I got into the game, and I lost my voice. This is exciting. I love college baseball, and I love this. I love the town. The excitement that the fans brought was amazing, and our guys thrive off of it.”
A highlight of the game included the performance of intern/center fielder Jakob Newman, who got one hit and one run batted in. Kaiden Cordoso, who scored two of the five Trappers runs, earned the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on two hits in two innings. Rams Sanders took the loss for the Sodbusters. He allowed two runs on zero hits in one inning.
The Trappers (1-0) had never won a season opener in their four years of existence before Tuesday night. They will conclude their three game series against the Sodbusters on Thursday night. The Trappers will host the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Friday. Games throughout the week will start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Rain in the forecast on Thursday could impact the game, so be on the lookout for delays or postponements.
