The ten-game skid for the Pierre Trappers came to an end on Tuesday night. They defeated the Sioux Falls Sunfish 6-5 at Karras Park in Sioux Falls.
The Sunfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board when Colin Adams hit a home run. The Trappers took a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning after scoring five runs on doubles by Eric Mast and Richard Williams, and a single by Joseph Bramanti. The Sunfish scored a couple of runs in the ninth inning on a Benito Garcia double, but that was as close as they would get.
Fischer Rausch was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in four innings, walking three and striking out three.
Mitch Stone took the loss for the Sunfish. He surrendered six runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking three.
The Trappers (7-15) played the Sunfish (10-13) in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. That game had not been completed at press time. The Trappers and Sunfish will play a single game at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers will play a three game series against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (9-13) at Hyde Stadium this weekend. Friday and Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game will start at 5:35 p.m. CT.
