The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Sioux Falls Sunfish at Karras Park in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. The Sunfish came away with an 11-10 victory.
The game was a back and forth affair. The Trappers held a 9-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Sunfish scored three runs to make the score 9-8 going into the eighth inning. They tied the game when Will Olson scored on a Ganin Thompson sacrifice fly. The Sunfish took the lead when Blake Burrows and Kenneth Dutka scored on a Benito Garcia single. The Trappers scored a run in the ninth inning on a Bennett Osborn sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Austin Oblas earned the victory on the mound for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on one hit in one and two-thirds innings while striking out two and walking four. Pete Weil recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Parker Lewis took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning while walking three.
The Trappers (6-10) will host the Sunfish (7-10) in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. Games on Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.