Griz

Trappers mascot Griz tries to get the crowd hyped up during a game against the Sioux Falls Sunfish. The Trappers and the Sunfish started a two-game series at Hyde Stadium on Wednesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Sioux Falls Sunfish at Karras Park in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. The Sunfish came away with an 11-10 victory.

The game was a back and forth affair. The Trappers held a 9-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Sunfish scored three runs to make the score 9-8 going into the eighth inning. They tied the game when Will Olson scored on a Ganin Thompson sacrifice fly. The Sunfish took the lead when Blake Burrows and Kenneth Dutka scored on a Benito Garcia single. The Trappers scored a run in the ninth inning on a Bennett Osborn sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

Austin Oblas earned the victory on the mound for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on one hit in one and two-thirds innings while striking out two and walking four. Pete Weil recorded the last two outs to earn the save.

Parker Lewis took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning while walking three.

The Trappers (6-10) will host the Sunfish (7-10) in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. Games on Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments