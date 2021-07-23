The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Mining City Tommyknockers for the first time ever on Thursday at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte, Montana. The Tommyknockers won 10-1.
The Tommyknockers got out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. They extended their lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning, and 10-0 in the seventh inning. The Trappers got on the board when Andrew Kim scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, but that was the only run the Trappers would score.
Richard Williams led the Trappers with two hits. The Tommyknockers were led by Seth Lucero, David Melfi and Nick Hansen, who had two hits. Hansen and Jake Mastillo each had two runs batted in.
Drew Leonard was the winning pitcher for the Tommyknockers. He allowed zero runs on three hits in three innings, walking two and striking out five.
Adrian Lopez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on five hits in four innings, walking seven and striking out three.
The Trappers (14-33 overall, 5-13 in second half) and the Tommyknockers (26-23 overall, 10-8 in second half) will continue their four-game series in Montana. Games on Friday and Saturday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. MT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.