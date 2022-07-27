Pierre is shopping for a summer collegiate baseball team, but that doesn’t meet the Trappers are leaving. At least not yet.
City commissioners unanimously approved to seek proposals for a collegiate team during their meeting on Tuesday.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said the current five-year lease with the Expedition League expires at the end of the year and another team is interested in coming to Pierre.
“We would like them to submit a proposal for us,” Honeywell said.
She said she hasn’t heard whether or not the Trappers plan to remain in the city.
The Expedition League pays $390 per game to use Hyde Stadium and $500 a season for utilities.
On Wednesday, Trappers General Manager John Hunt said there’s a possibility the team isn’t “going to throw their name in the hat.”
“I expect to know more by Monday,” Hunt, who joined the team in March, said.
The Pierre Trappers are a part of the Expedition League, Steve and Connie Wagner own the team and league.
The city owns Hyde Stadium and leases it to the Trappers, who for the first time in team history made it into the playoffs this summer after two teams abruptly ended their seasons and sent players home, leaving two teams in the league. The Trappers were 13-26 for 2022 and went 3-1 in the best-of-five championship series against the defending champion Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. The Sabre Dogs from Minot, North Dakota, finished the season 33-2.
In 2021, the league had 12 teams in two divisions, and the Trappers finished in last place in the Clark Division, posting an 8-25 record.
The proposal will go out this week and is due back by Aug. 12 in hopes of the city making its decision by September, Honeywell said.
“So that way they will have plenty of time to advertise for a summer team and league,” she said.
During his time in Pierre, Hunt said attendance tripled to an average of 585 people per home game.
“We made a lot of progress this year,” Hunt, who was named the Expedition League’s Executive of the Year, said. “We were much more aggressive with marketing and brought more fun to the sport this year than previous years with contests and prizes. The team worked hard and never gave up.”
The collegiate games have brought another layer of entertainment to the Pierre area, Honeywell said.
“I’m hopeful we can secure a new agreement and continue that baseball experience here in Pierre,” she said.
The request for proposals states the winning bidder must enter into a separate agreement with the Post 8 baseball league, which also plays at Hyde Stadium.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
