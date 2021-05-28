Tyler Skelton

Pierre's Tyler Skelton gets a face full of dirt after sliding into home plate during the Trappers' 23-9 loss to the Hastings Sodbusters at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday night.

In a baseball game with a football score, the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League fell to the Hastings Sodbusters 23-9 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

The Trappers got out to a 7-2 lead after the first inning, but they couldn’t keep up that momentum, only scoring two more runs the remainder of the game. The Sodbusters scored two runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second inning, 11 runs in the fourth inning, and three runs in the fifth. The 23 Sodbuster runs came on just 12 hits. The Trappers pitching failed to find the zone, as they issued 22 walks and seven wild pitches. The Trappers committed seven errors in the game.

Leading hitter for the Sodbusters was right fielder JT Cafferty, who had two hits and four runs batted in during five at-bats. Pierre’s leading hitter was infielder Tyler Skelton, who had three hits and three RBIs in six at-bats.

Manny Herrera was the winning pitcher for the Sodbusters. He allowed two runs on three hits in four and one-third innings, striking out four and walking six.

Brendon Perez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed nine runs on two hits in two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking ten.

Thursday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. A rescheduled date will be determined at a later time. The Trappers (1-1) start their two-game series with the Western Nebraska Pioneers (2-1) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday night. Games on Friday and Saturday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT.

