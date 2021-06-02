In what is probably not the start to the Beef Cup rivalry that Pierre Trappers fans would like to see, the Pierre Trappers were swept in a pair of games against the Spearfish Sasquatch at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish this week.
Monday’s game saw the Trappers take a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Sasquatch added a pair of runs to close the gap to 7-6. The Sasquatch tied the game up in the ninth inning when Johnny McHenry came across to score on a Cade Ostenson single. The Sasquatch came away with an 8-7 victory when Chandler Ibach scored on a Seth Surrett single to walk the game off.
Logan Wensley earned the victory on the mound for the Sasquatch. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in two innings, walking one and striking out four.
Brent Bramlet took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on two hits in one inning, walking three and striking out one.
Tuesday’s game was not as close. The Sasquatch jumped on the Trappers early for four runs in the first inning. They added two runs in the third inning, and four runs in the fifth inning to go up 10-0. The Trappers scratched across two runs courtesy of singles by Jakob Newman and Cole Yancey, but it wasn’t enough. The Sasquatch came away with a 10-2 victory.
Nico Saldias was the winning pitcher for the Sasquatch. He allowed zero runs on four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out three.
Brendon Perez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on two hits in two and one-thirds innings, walking six and striking out one.
The Trappers (2-4) will next see action on Friday against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (0-5) at Karras Park in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. The Trappers will play the Sunfish in a three-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Saturday. First pitch for all three games in Pierre will be 7:05 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.