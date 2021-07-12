The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Hasting Sodbusters in a four game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. They lost the series 3-1.
Friday’s game was a back-and forth affair that saw the Sodbusters win 15-12. The Sodbusters held a 14-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Trappers responded by cutting the lead to 14-12 in the bottom of the eighth inning, but that was as close as they would get. The game was full of firepower. The Trappers got two home runs by Joey Bramanti and one home run from Brock Rinehart, while the Sodbusters got a home run by Ian Riley.
Laif Hultine earned the victory on the mound for the Sodbusters. He allowed six runs on five hits in five innings while striking out two.
Fischer Rausch took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed nine runs on seven hits in four innings, walking four and striking out two.
Before Friday’s game, Trappers players Nick McCollum, Tyler Luban and Colin Adams were recognized for being named to the Expedition League All-Star roster. Adams will participate in the home run derby.
Saturday saw the Trappers and Sodbusters play a doubleheader. The Trappers won game one 7-5. Game one highlights included everyone in the Trappers’ batting lineup getting a hit. Adams proved his home run power by hitting a three run blast in the second inning. Game two saw the Trappers blow a 6-0 lead. The Sodbusters won 7-6 when James Shimashita came across to score.
Sunday’s series finale saw the visiting Sodbusters gain a 9-0 lead going into the seventh inning. The Trappers scratched across a couple of runs, but it wasn’t enough. The Sodbuster won the game 9-2, clinching the four-game series in the process.
JT Cafferty was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Sodbusters. He allowed two runs on four hits in six and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking one.
Jakob Newman took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on six hits in six innings, walking four and striking out five.
The Trappers (11-28 overall, 2-8 in second half of season) are now in last place in the Clark Division, with the Sodbusters holding a 1.5 game lead in the second half standings. It will not get any easier for the Trappers. They will play the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, who have the best overall record in the Clark Division (27-14). The two-game series will start on Monday, and it will end on Tuesday. Tuesday’s first pitch at Corbett Field in Minot is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers are scheduled to start a two-game series with the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (17-22) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. Wednesday’s theme is Christmas in July, while Thursday’s theme is Space Jam Night.
