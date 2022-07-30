Garrett Arnold
Garrett Arnold coming in from the field after a tough inning for the Trappers during game 4 of the 2022 championship series.

 Jayden Fore / Capital Journal

A local group is bringing a new summer collegiate baseball team to Pierre, and the Trappers will no longer exist.

Pierre Trappers General Manager John Hunt said Friday five people make up the group of owners but did not want to name them.

Gwen Albers

