A local group is bringing a new summer collegiate baseball team to Pierre, and the Trappers will no longer exist.
Pierre Trappers General Manager John Hunt said Friday five people make up the group of owners but did not want to name them.
"I don't know when it will be made public," Hunt said. "They offered me the opportunity to be the general manager or at least get started. My hope is to work with these guys in one form or another."
The new team has not received a name, he added.
On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission voted unanimously to seek proposals for a collegiate team. The Expedition League's five-year lease to use Hyde Stadium expires at the end of the year. The proposal was scheduled to go out last week and is due back by Aug. 12 in hopes of the city making its decision by September.
The Pierre Trappers are a part of the Expedition League. Steve and Connie Wagner own the team and league.
"We were the outpost for him," Hunt said about Steve Wagner. "He felt like it made financial sense (to fold the team)."
The city owns Hyde Stadium and leases it to the Trappers for $390 per game and $500 a year for utilities.
The team could be part of the Independent or Frontier Leagues, Hunt said.
The Trappers finished the 2022 season 13-26 and, for the first time, got into the championship best-of-five series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. The Trappers were in second place and the Sabre Dogs were in first place when the regular season ended abruptly after two additional teams dropped out of the league, leaving Pierre and Souris Valley the only remaining teams in the league.
The Sabre Dogs won the title for a second consecutive year.
Hunt joined the Trappers in March and said attendance tripled to an average of 585 people per home game. He was named the Expedition League's Executive of the Year.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
