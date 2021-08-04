The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League started a four-game series against the rival Spearfish Sasquatch at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. They were unable to win either game.
Monday’s game saw the Trappers take a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Kaiden Cardoso home run. The Sasquatch tied the game up in the fourth inning when Charles McAdoo came across to score. They added a run in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead. The Trappers were unable to capitalize on a few scoring situations, and the Sasquatch came away with a 3-1 victory.
Richie Williams led the Trappers with two hits, while Cardoso had the lone RBI. The Sasquatch were led by McAdoo and Gage Ninness, who had two hits each. Ninness and Ryan Bachman had one RBI each.
Nico Saldias was the winning pitcher for the Sasquatch. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings, walking two and striking out four. Zachary Kriethe recorded the last four outs to earn the save.
Nathan June took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered three runs on five hits in eight innings, striking out eight and walking three.
Tuesday’s game saw the Sasquatch take a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning. The Trappers clawed back with three runs to put a dent in the Sasquatch lead. That was as close as the Trappers would get. The Sasquatch stretched their lead with four runs in the seventh inning. Two Trappers runs in the bottom of the seventh were not enough to get the Trappers the victory. The Sasquatch emerged with an 8-5 win.
Williams led the Trappers with three hits, while five Trappers had one RBI each. Theo Hardy led the Sasquatch with three hits. Hardy and McAdoo had two RBIs each.
Ty Vollmer earned the win on the mound for the Sasquatch. He allowed two runs on three hits in three innings, striking out two.
Bryce Lopez was on the losing end for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on five hits in four innings, walking three and striking out three.
The Trappers (17-43, 8-23 in second half) will end their series against the Sasquatch (41-19, 20-10 in second half on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers were previously supposed to end their season with a pair of games against the Hastings Sodbusters, but their season has come to an early end due to a lack of players. They were also scheduled to play the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (42-18, 20-9 in second half) in Minot, but those games were moved back to Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Game promotions for the final three home games for the Trappers will be East vs. West Battle Night, Beer of all Kinds Night and Fan Appreciation Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.