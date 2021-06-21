The Pierre Trappers played the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a three game series at Corbett Field in Minot this past weekend. The Sabre Dogs won all three games.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers take a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Brennen Van Breusegan hit a home run. That lead was short lived, as the Sabre Dogs tied the game up on a Beau Brewer single. They took the lead for good in the fifth inning on another Brewer single. The big inning for the Sabre Dogs came in the seventh inning when they scored 10 runs. The Trappers scored a couple of runs in the ninth inning, but it was too late. The Sabre Dogs won 14-4.
Former Trappers pitcher Dominick Parkhurst earned the victory on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed two runs on five hits in six and one-third innings, striking out six and walking two.
Ryun Cross took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on six hits in six innings, walking four and striking out four.
Saturday’s game saw the Sabre Dogs take a 6-0 lead into the fifth inning. The Trappers responded with runs in the fifth and seventh inning. The Sabre Dogs added two more runs in the seventh inning to push their lead to 8-3. The Trappers attempted a comeback, but their efforts fell short. The Sabre Dogs won 8-6.
Kyle Bratset was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out five. Daniel Charron recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Mason Torve was on the losing end for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on five hits in one inning.
Sunday’s series finale saw the Trappers and Sabre Dogs get into a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Sabre Dogs took the lead on a Chase Keeton grand slam home run. The Trappers responded with a two-run home run by Brendon Perez, but that was as close as the Trappers would get. The Sabre Dogs won 11-9.
Jaiden Beck won the game on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings, walking one and striking out two. Kainin Morrow recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Nick McCollum took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed eight runs on four hits in five innings, walking six and striking out five.
The Trappers (6-15) have lost ten straight games, and are second to last in the Clark Division. They will next see action in a two-game series against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (10-12) at Karras Park in Sioux Falls. Games on Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. CT.
