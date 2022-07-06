The Pierre Trappers season was cut short amidst some controversy among other teams. The Trappers will face the Sabre Dogs in the Expedition League starting on July 7 at Hyde Stadium.
The end of last week proved to be an interesting one for the Expedition League after Red River Pilots Coach, Matty Holem sent players home and resigned on June 29.
Following that, the Northern Iowa Ragin’ Roosters confirmed in a July 4 tweet that they would also be ending their season via Twitter.
“We are disappointed to announce that Last Night’s game was the final game of the Ragin’ Roosters 2022 season. Players will be returning home. We would like to thank our great fans, sponsors, and entire community for your support,” the team’s page stated.
Coach Holem said that this departure was building up for some time due to multiple issues with management and the team.
“It actually started from the beginning when I took the job and I started to sign players. People were starting to read some of the articles that had been going out, so it made it tough recruiting wise for me,” Holem said.
That, however, was just the beginning of the problems the Pilots faced. Holem said the players had issues with hotels, travel and lack of help or preparation.
“Steve, the owner called me and asked me to come up and help out. And I did. I got there three weeks from the season and there was zero. There were four host families done. There was nothing done for the team, no baseball equipment, merchandise, no nothing. No tickets, you know, none of that stuff was available,” Holem said.
Holem even said that the first day they were on the field they got kicked off it.
“The players showed up like four days before the season started and we got kicked off the field. We were told that we didn’t have insurance. And then there was an issue with our insurance for a few days,” he said.
They also had issues with the hotels they were fixed with while on the road.
“Then our first road trip to Minot, the first night we were there we checked into a hotel, we had to check out of immediately the next morning because it was a prostitute and drug hotel,” Holem said.
Holem said eventually colleges started pulling their players due to safety concerns, and that’s where he and the players sat down to figure out what the next step was.
“The integrity of the game started coming into play and college coaches started calling saying they were concerned about the safety of their players. There were older players in the league who got together as a group. So, I talked to them in the meeting room in Minot. The players decided that it was best if we just cut ties because we weren’t going to have enough players to compete, especially pitchers,” Holem said.
Holem said that it ultimately came down to the fact that the team didn’t receive much help from upper management.
“I think it was the fact that we never got any help from the owners like we were literally sitting there and me and the interns were spending money out of our own pockets to support the team when it came to things, like I bought all the baseball equipment. We were expected to do those things and we were told we would be reimbursed and the interns, we had three young men who came from the East Coast to be inserted and the way they were treated was just absolutely unacceptable,” Holem said.
With all of these things coming to light, the Expedition League’s ownership is once again brought under question less than a year after a Montana team based out of Butte shared similar problems with player mistreatment. The secession of seven teams from the Expedition League following that incident.
Those teams now make up the Independence League and all claimed that the Expedition League’s poor handling of the Mining City Tommyknockers situation in Butte as reason for leaving the league as well as teams having their own problems with the Expedition League’s owners.
Trappers General Manager John Hunt said that they don’t feel that there’s truth to these allegations, at least in their experience.
“Well, it depends on what you mean by what the truth is on what’s going on in Grand Forks, that coach left with no noticed he told his players to go home and then he resigned,” Hunt said.
Hunt said that this ultimately hurt the entire league.
“No, but I think that he had a plan and he executed it, and it hurt the rest of the league when he did it, it’s unfortunate but I think he had a plan for that team and he executed it,” Hunt said.
He said that it was unfortunate that North Iowa called it quits but that the Trappers are focused on trying to bring home a championship.
“I wouldn’t say it’s an overwhelming shock. We’re disappointed that those guys threw in the towel on the season, and it’s unfortunate, again for the rest of the league. But again, we’re happy to be able to bring a championship series to appear for the first time,” Hunt said.
Hunt said that the series should be a good one to watch.
“Well, that’s the best of five series. Good pitching means good hitting. And our guys are ready. They’re fired up, win or lose. I’m proud of this team,” Hunt said.
Hunt also said even though everything going on the players are remaining diligent.
“They’re continuing to work every day. They’re in the batting cages. They’re throwing, they’re working with Coach Jamie, you’re fully ready for this series,” Hunt said.
As far as what the future holds for this team, Hunt said that right now they are just focused on this last series.
“We are absolutely focusing on that right now. I mean, we’re fighting for a championship so we have to focus on that right now. We can talk about what comes next after the championship series is finished,” Hunt said.
