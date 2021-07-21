The Pierre Trappers had a few players participate in the 2021 Expedition League All-Star Extravaganza in Casper this week. Colin Adams competed in the Home Run Derby on Monday. Adams and Trappers pitchers Tyler Luban and Nick McCollum played in the Expedition League All-Star Game for the Clark Division.
Monday’s derby had one participant from each team in the Expedition League competing. A player got 10 swings. If the swing went out of the park, that player would continue. If the player failed to hit a home run on their swing, it was counted as an out. Players had 10 outs to work with. The top four from the first round advanced to the second round, while the top two from the second round moved on to the final round. Adams hit one home run in the first round. JT Waldon of the Western Nebraska Pioneers defeated Jordan Williams of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a swing off after the final round ended in a 1-1 tie. In total, 35 home runs were hit.
Tuesday’s All-Star Game saw the Clark Division erase a three-run deficit to win 5-3 over the Lewis Division. Luban threw a scoreless third inning, while Adams had two hits, including a double, and a RBI. McCollum threw a scoreless inning and was credited with the victory on the mound for the Clark Division. Trevor Mattson of the Hastings Sodbusters was named All-Star Game MVP after two hits, one run, a stolen base and a walk.
The Trappers (14-32 overall, 5-12 in second half) will see action in a four-game series against the Mining City Tommyknockers (25-23 overall, 9-8 in second half) at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte. Games on Thursday through Saturday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. MT. Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. MT.
