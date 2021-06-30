The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League took to the road on Tuesday for the first game of a three game series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at Corbett Field in Minot. The Sabre Dogs came away with an 11-6 victory.
The Trappers held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. That’s where things started to fall apart for the Trappers’ pitchers. The Sabre Dogs scored three runs in the fourth to take the lead. They added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and four runs in the seventh inning to go up 11-2. The Trappers scored five more runs, including three runs on a Colin Adams home run, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Kainin Morrow was the winning pitcher for the Sabre Dogs. He surrendered three runs on three hits in four innings, walking four and striking out three.
Fischer Rausch took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on three hits in four and two-thirds innings, walking six and striking out six.
Trappers pitchers had 10 walks and 11 strikeouts. They also had nine wild pitches, and a strike percentage of 52.87 percent. Conversely, the Sabre Dogs had eight walks, 11 strikeouts, three wild pitches, and a strike percentage of 55.42 percent. Six of the 11 runs for the Sabre Dogs came from either a dropped third strike, bases loaded walk or wild pitch.
The Trappers (9-19) will finish up their three game series with the Sabre Dogs (21-9) on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
