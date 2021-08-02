The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Fremont Moo in a three-game series at Moller Field in Fremont this past weekend. The Trappers were able to go 1-2, with that one win being an important milestone in Trappers history.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers hold a 7-2 lead after the fifth inning. The Moo tied things up after scoring five runs in the seventh inning. They took the lead when Tyler Push scored on a Kaiden Cardoso error in the eighth inning. The Trappers were not able to score any runs in the final inning, and the Moo came away with an 8-7 victory.
Four Trappers players had two hits each. Garret Hill, Jacob Griffin and Coley Yancey led the Trappers with two RBIs. The Moo were led by EJ Taylor, who had three hits. Peyton Leeper added three RBIs.
Riley Ward was the winning pitcher for the Moo. He allowed zero runs on two hits in three innings, walking two and striking out two.
Jared Shelton took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed one run on one hit in one inning.
Saturday’s game saw the Moo take an early 4-0 lead. The Trappers closed the gap to 4-2 in the third inning, and 5-3 in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they would get. The Moo used the momentum of two home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to propel themselves to a 12-5 win.
Cole Yancey led the Trappers with three hits and two RBIs, with those two RBIs coming on a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The Moo were led by Luke White and Trey Nichols, who had three hits and three RBIs each.
Nolan Meredith earned the victory on the mound for the Moo. He allowed five runs on five hits in five innings, walking two and striking out five.
Mason Torve was credited with the loss for the Trappers. He allowed 10 runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out two.
Sunday’s game saw the Trappers take a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning. The Moo got on the board with a pair of runs on sacrifice flies by Dillon Sears and EJ Taylor. The Trappers answered back with two runs of their own on a Garret Hill single. The Moo attempted a comeback in the ninth inning, but that comeback fell just short. The Trappers walked out of Fremont with a 5-4 win.
Four Trappers had two hits each. Hill led the team with two hits and two RBIs. Former Trapper Jack Simonsen led the Moo with two hits, while four Moo players had one RBI each.
Parker Lewis was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, walking one. Jared Shelton recorded the last six outs to earn the save.
Shea Zetterman took the loss for the Moo. He allowed three runs on seven hits in four and one-third innings, walking three and striking out six.
The Trappers (17-41) earned the 100th victory in franchise history with their win on Sunday. They will finish up the season with six straight home games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. They will host the Spearfish Sasquatch (39-19) on Monday-Thursday, and the Hastings Sodbusters (22-37) on Friday-Saturday. First pitch for all six games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
