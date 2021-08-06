The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League saw their season come to an early end when they concluded their four game series against the Spearfish Sasquatch at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Wednesday’s third game saw the two former Beef Cup rivals go into extras tied 3-3. The Sasquatch scored four runs in the tenth inning, including one run on a wild pitch. The Trappers were not able to scratch across a run in the extra frame, giving the Sasquatch a 7-3 victory.
Colin Adams and Spencer Weston led the Trappers with two hits each. Adams, Weston and Garret Hill were responsible for all three Trappers runs. The Sasquatch had four players with two hits each. They were led offensively by Charles McAdoo’s three RBIs.
Thursday’s game saw the Trappers hold an 8-7 lead heading into the eighth inning. That lead would not last. The Sasquatch scored three runs in the eighth to take the lead before adding two more in the fifth inning. The Trappers could not push across any runs in the final inning, giving the Sasquatch a 12-8 victory.
Colin Adams and intern Nolan Summerfield each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Trappers. Charles McAdoo had four hits to lead the Sasquatch. Johnny McHenry and McAdoo each had two RBIs.
The Trappers end their season with a 17-45 overall record, and an 8-25 record in the second half. The mark is slightly lower than the 19-30 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Sasquatch had the Trappers’ number all season long, going undefeated in every game played between the two teams. Games that were previously scheduled to be played this weekend at Hyde Stadium were officially canceled due to lack of players and other factors. The Trappers held an intern/team scrimmage and home run derby on Friday.
