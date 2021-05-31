The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s game was tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning. The visiting Pioneers scored four runs in the eighth inning, and six runs in the ninth inning. One run by the Trappers was not enough to earn the comeback. The Pioneers came away with a 14-5 victory.
Derek Brown earned the victory on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed three runs on four hits in three innings, striking out three. Brent Bramlet took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, walking four and striking out one.
Saturday’s game went a little bit better for the Trappers, but it didn’t start that way. The Pioneers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board when Brendon Perez scored on a Brock Rinehart singel. Rinehart drove in two more runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, and later scored on an error to take the lead. The Trappers were able to get the outs necessary to win 4-3.
Tyler Luban was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on one hit in three innings, walking one and striking out one. Nick Hamel recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Kip Gronholz took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed three runs on two hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out one.
The Trappers started a two-game series with the Spearfish Sasquatch (4-1) at Black Hills Energy Stadium on Monday. Games on both Monday and Tuesday are scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.