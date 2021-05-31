Brent Bramlet

Brent Bramlet of the Pierre Trappers throws a pitch during a game against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on May 28.

The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s game was tied 4-4 going into the eighth inning. The visiting Pioneers scored four runs in the eighth inning, and six runs in the ninth inning. One run by the Trappers was not enough to earn the comeback. The Pioneers came away with a 14-5 victory.

Derek Brown earned the victory on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed three runs on four hits in three innings, striking out three. Brent Bramlet took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, walking four and striking out one.

Saturday’s game went a little bit better for the Trappers, but it didn’t start that way. The Pioneers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board when Brendon Perez scored on a Brock Rinehart singel. Rinehart drove in two more runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, and later scored on an error to take the lead. The Trappers were able to get the outs necessary to win 4-3.

Tyler Luban was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on one hit in three innings, walking one and striking out one. Nick Hamel recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Kip Gronholz took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed three runs on two hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out one.

The Trappers started a two-game series with the Spearfish Sasquatch (4-1) at Black Hills Energy Stadium on Monday. Games on both Monday and Tuesday are scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. MT.

