The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League took on the Fremont Moo in a three game series at Moller Field in Fremont this past weekend. They were not able to win any of the three games.
Friday’s game saw the Moo win 9-0. They scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the fifth inning, one run in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning. Highlights for the Moo were a three run home run by Luke White, and a solo home run by Braden Webb.
Brody Sintek was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Moo. He allowed zero runs on six hits in six innings, striking out 10.
Ryun Cross took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking five.
Saturday’s game saw the Moo win 13-4. The Trappers held a 1-0 lead early in the game when Bennett Osborn scored on an Eric Mast double. The Moo tied things up in the second inning on a bases loaded walk. They took the lead for good on a three run home run by Augie Rasmussen. They added eight more runs in the sixth inning, and one run in the seventh inning. The Trappers added three runs in the eighth inning, but that was all the scoring they could muster.
Michael Finan earned the victory for the Moo. He allowed one run on two hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking four.
Adrian Lopez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on three hits in five innings, striking out six and walking six.
Sunday’s finale saw the Moo take a 3-0 lead after the third inning. The Trappers got on the board in the fourth inning when Brock Rinehart scored on an error. Rinehart scored a second run on a Brendon Prez single. The Moo pushed their lead to 6-2 when Luke White hit a two run home run. The Trappers added a third run in the eighth inning, but their comeback efforts fell just short. The Moo won 6-3.
Dawson Linder was the winning pitcher for the Moo. He allowed one run on two hits in five innings, walking three and striking out eight.
Nick McCollum took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two.
The Trappers (6-9) will play the Sioux Falls Sunfish (6-10) at Karras Park in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. The Trappers and Sunfish will play a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. First pitch for games at Hyde is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.