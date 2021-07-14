The Pierre Trappers played the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a two-game series at Corbett Field Field in Minot this week. The Sabre Dogs swept the Trappers 2-0.
Monday’s game saw the Sabre Dogs win 12-6. They jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the bottom of the fourth inning. The Trappers and Sabre Dogs traded a pair of runs in the fifth inning to make the lead 11-4. The Trappers scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a Cullen Hannigan error to put a dent in the Sabre Dogs’ lead. The Sabre Dogs answered with their final run of the game when Reece Anderson scored on a Jordan Williams single.
Tyler Skelton led the Trappers with two hits, while Joey Bramanti, Colin Adams and Brendon Perez each had one run batted in. Perez in particular had the lone home run in the series for the Trappers.
The Sabre Dogs were led by Steven Moretto, who had four hits, while Dalton Bowling had three RBIs. Bowling and Moretto each had home runs.
Will Casel led the Sabre Dogs to victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on four hits in three and one-third innings, walking one and striking out two.
Brandt Sundeen took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed nine runs on ten hits in four innings, walking one and striking out two.
The Sabre Dogs continued their winning ways by winning 4-0 in Tuesday’s game. They scored runs in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, with a highlight being an Allen Grier home run in the fifth inning.
Ty Stauss and Andrew Kim led the Trappers with two hits each. The Sabre Dogs were led by Grier, Jared Breedwell and Reece Anderson, who each had two hits. Grier, Beau Brewer and Steven Moretto each had one RBI.
Trevor Ernt was the winning pitcher for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed zero runs on six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two.
Adrian Lopez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on eight hits in five and one-third innings, walking three and striking out two.
The Sabre Dogs (29-14 overall, 7-5 in second half) end the season with an 8-0 record against the Trappers (11-30 overall, 2-10 in second half). The Trappers will host the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (18-23 overall, 4-7 in second half) in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s promotion is Christmas in July, while Thursday’s promotion is Space Jam Night.
