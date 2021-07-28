The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Spearfish Sasquatch in a two-game series at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish earlier this week. The Sasquatch won both games.
Monday’s game saw the Sasquatch win 11-4. The Trappers held a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning after a two-run double by Brendon Perez. The Sasquatch responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-2 lead. Not to be outdone by their western counterparts, the Trappers added a pair of runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead. Monday belonged to the Sasquatch, though. They scored six runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-4 lead. Johnny McHenry put the finishing touches on the Sasquatch win by hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning.
The Trappers were led by Colin Adams and Perez, who each had two hits. Perez also had two runs batted in. The Sasquatch were led by Will Riley, who had three hits, while McHenry added three RBIs.
Sawyer Rolland was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Sasquatch. He allowed four runs on four hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.
Parker Lewis took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed eight runs on five hits in five and a third innings, walking five.
Tuesday’s game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. The Sasquatch regained the lead after scoring a pair of runs, including one run on a wild pitch. The Trappers put a dent in the Sasquatch lead when Cole Yancey scored in the fifth inning, but that was all the run production the Trappers would get. The Sasquatch added three runs in the sixth inning, and one run in the eighth inning to clinch a 7-2 victory.
Perez and Spencer Weston led the Trappers with two hits, while Jacob Griffin had one RBI. McHenry led the Sasquatch with three hits, while McAdoo had three RBIs.
Nico Saldias earned the win on the mound for the Sasquatch. He surrendered two runs on five hits in five and one-third innings, striking out seven.
Nathan June was on the losing end for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on six hits in five innings while walking four.
The Trappers (15-37 overall, 6-17 in second half) are 7-12 this season against competition from South Dakota, including an 0-4 record against the Sasquatch. The Trappers will next see action in a three game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers (33-18 overall, 10-10 in second half) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Wednesday’s game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Thursday will feature two seven inning games as a part of a doubleheader. Games on Thursday are scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s game theme is Olympics Night, while Thursday’s game theme is Opposite Night.
