The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a three-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. Thursday featured a double header of seven inning games.
Wednesday’s game saw the visiting Pioneers hold a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the third inning. The Trappers scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead. They added two runs each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. The Trappers put the finishing touches on their victory by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including four on a grand slam home run by pitcher Jared Shelton. The Trappers came away with a 20-8 victory.
Every Trappers player who got an at-bat got at least one hit. Andrew Kim and Jacob Griffin led the way with three hits each. Shelton, Brendon Perez and Cole Yancey each had four RBIs. The Pioneers were led by JT Waldon’s three hits, while Jared Mazzaferro had three RBIs.
Adrian Lopez was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings, walking four and striking out three. Jared Shelton recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.
Hayden Molva took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking one.
Thursday’s game one saw the Pioneers win 9-0. They scored two runs in the first and fifth innings, and four runs in the sixth innings. The Trappers were only able to get two hits.
Kaiden Cardoso and Cole Yancey each had one hit for the Trappers. The Pioneers were led by Eric Smelko, Jake English and Antonio Nanez, who each had two hits. English added three RBIs.
Bryan Webb was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers. He allowed zero runs on two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out seven.
Bryce Lopez was credited with the loss for the Trappers. He allowed nine runs on nine hits in six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Game two was much of the same, as the Pioneers won 6-0. The Trappers were limited to three hits. The Pioneers scored two runs in the first and fifth innings, and one run each in the second and sixth innings.
The Trappers were led by Jacob Griffin, Brendon Perez and Richard Williams, who each had one hit. JT Waldon led the Pioneers with three hits. Alex Zerfass, Jonathan Cymot and Jonathan Ponder each had one hit.
Luke Short took the win for the Pioneers. He allowed zero runs on three hits in six and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out 11.
Kaiden Cardoso was on the losing end for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, walking five and striking out three.
The Trappers (16-39 overall, 7-19 in second half) will next see action against the Fremont Moo (37-19 overall, 17-8 in second half) in a three game series at Moller Field in Fremont. Friday and Saturday’s game are both scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. CT. The Trappers will end their season with home games on Monday through Saturday. Monday’s game, which is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT, will be Pierre Governors Night. Those in attendance are to wear their Pierre gear.
To see Full Scoring Summary for Trappers/Pioneers series, go to capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.