The Pierre Trappers and Sioux Falls Sunfish of the Expedition League did battle three times this weekend. They played at Karras Park in Sioux Falls on Friday before heading to Pierre for the first two of three games at Hyde Stadium.
Friday’s game got out to a good start for the Trappers when Kaiden Cordoso scored on a wild pitch. However, that was the only run the Trappers would be able to score on Friday night. The Sunfish tied things up in the third inning. They rode a three-run fifth inning to a 6-1 victory in their first ever home game at Karras Park.
Matt Hess earned the win for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out one.
Ryun Cross took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out seven.
Saturday’s game at Hyde Stadium was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Colin Adams scored on a Cole Yancey single. The Trappers added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to stretch their lead to 3-0. The Sunfish responded with a pair of runs in the eighth, but it wasn’t meant to be. The Trappers added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and got the outs necessary in the ninth to clinch a 5-2 win, ending a three game losing streak in the process.
Adrian Lopez was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven and two-thirds innings, walking five and striking out five. Tyler Luban recorded the last four outs to earn the save.
Nick Caviglia took the loss for the Sunfish. He allowed two runs on three hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking one and striking out three.
Sunday’s game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. The Trappers scored three runs in that frame to start a scoring rally that saw them score a run in each of the next couple of innings. The Sunfish responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but that was as close as they would get. The Trappers added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. They went on to win 8-4.
Nick McCollum earned the victory for the Trappers. He allowed four runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings, walking eight and striking out seven. Jared Shelton recorded the last ten outs to earn the save.
Andalo Santangelo took the loss for the Sunfish. He allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two.
The Trappers (4-5) and Sunfish (3-7) played the final game of their three game series at Hyde Stadium on Monday night. That game was not concluded at press time. The Trappers will have a busy week of road games. They will play the Sunfish in a two-game series at Karras Park in Sioux Falls starting on Wednesday. The Trappers will play a weekend series against the Fremont Moo at Moller Field in Fremont starting on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.