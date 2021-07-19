The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks in a three game series at Kraft Field in Grand Forks this past weekend.
Friday’s game saw the Whiskey Jacks jump on the Trappers often en route to a 12-2 victory. The big inning for the Trappers came in the fifth inning when they scored four runs. The Trappers got on the board in the sixth inning when Joey Bramanti and Colin Adams scored on a Jacob Griffin single.
Bramanti led the Trappers with two hits, while Griffin had two runs batted in. Houston Fogelstrom led the Whiskey Jacks with three hits. Fogelstrom and Rhett Stein each had two RBIs.
Jack Moffitt was the winning pitcher for the Whiskey Jacks. He allowed zero runs on two hits in five innings, walking three and striking out three.
Jakob Newman took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on six hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two.
Saturday’s game was won by the Whiskey Jacks once again, this time by a 13-7 verdict. They jumped on the Trappers for eight runs in the first inning. The Trappers were able to cut the Whiskey Jacks lead to 8-6, but it wasn’t meant to be. Emotions were high, as the Trappers received two ejections. Richard Williams was ejected in the fourth inning, while Parker Lewis was ejected in the sixth inning.
Nick Strong led the Trappers with three hits, while Tyler Skelton had two RBIs. Nolan Drill led the Whiskey Jacks with four hits. Drill, Keenan O’Brien and Garrett Olson each had three RBIs.
Sam Marhefke earned the win on the mound for the Whiskey Jacks. He allowed six runs on nine hits in six innings, walking two and striking out seven.
Mason Torve took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed seven runs on two hits without recording an out while walking five.
Sunday was a redemption game for the Trappers, who won 7-3. The game was tied 1-1 going into the third inning. The Trappers scored three runs on a pair of doubles by Nick Strong and Garret Hill. They added a run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh inning before stopping the Whiskey Jacks rally late in the game.
Every Trappers player in Sunday’s game was able to get a hit. Kaiden Cordoso and Garret Hill each had three hits. Strong, Hill and Brendon Perez each had two RBIs. The Whiskey Jacks were led by Caleb McDowell’s two hits. Ethan Sitzman and Jaxon Sorenson each had an RBI.
Brandt Sundeen was credited with the win for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings, walking five and striking out nine.
Jake Anderson took the loss for the Whiskey Jacks. He allowed four runs on six hits in three innings, walking one and striking out two.
The Trappers head into the Expedition League All-Star break with a 14-32 overall record, and a 5-12 record in the second half. They will next see action against the Mining City Tommyknockers (25-23 overall, 9-8 in second half) in a four-game series at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte. Games on Thursday through Saturday are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. CT.
To see Full Scoring Summary for Trappers/Whiskey Jacks series, go to www.capjournal.com.
