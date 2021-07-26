The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League finished up a four-game series against the Mining City Tommyknockers at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte this past weekend.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers lose 10-6. The Tommyknockers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning. The Trappers responded in the third inning by scoring three runs, but that was as close as they would get. The Tommyknockers added one run in the third inning, two runs in the sixth inning, and two runs in the seventh inning.
Kaiden Cardoso led the Trappers with three hits, while Colin Adams and Spencer Weston each had two runs batted in. The Tommyknockers were led by David Melfi, who had two hits. James Martin had two RBIs to lead the Tommyknockers.
Juan Cerda was the winning pitcher for the Tommyknockers. He allowed zero runs on two hits in three innings, striking out two.
Gannon Ruckman took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on zero hits in one and one-third innings, walking four and striking out two.
Saturday’s game was a back-and-forth affair. The Tommyknockers held a 4-0 lead after the first inning. The Trappers started a comeback in the fourth inning. They led 8-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. That lead was short lived, as the Tommyknockers responded with seven runs in the fifth inning, with all seven coming on home runs. The Trappers’ comeback efforts fell just short. The Tommyknockers came away with a 12-10 win.
Andrew Kim led the Trappers with three hits, while Kaiden Cardoso and Jacob Griffin each had two RBIs. The Tommyknockers were led by Seth Lucero, who had three hits, while Justin Green had five RBIs.
Connor Phelan led the Tommyknockers on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits in one inning, walking one and striking out two. Dylan Wilhelm recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Bryce Lopez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed 10 runs on 11 hits in four and one-third innings, walking one and striking out four.
Sunday’s game saw the Tommyknockers get out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The Trappers roared back by taking a 10-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The two teams traded runs in the next couple of innings, but the Trappers came away with a 12-9 victory.
Five Trappers hitters each had two hits. Andrew Kim, Spencer Weston and Cole Yancey each had one RBI. The Tommyknockers had four players with two hits each. Jake Mastillo led the team with two RBIs.
Mason Torve pitched the Trappers to victory. He allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings, walking six and striking out four. Parker Lewis recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Zach Camp was on the losing end for the Tommyknockers. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits in six innings, walking one and striking out eight.
The Trappers (15-35 overall, 6-15 in second half) will play the Spearfish Sasquatch (34-17 overall, 13-8 in second half) in a two-game series at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish this week. Monday and Tuesday’s games are scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. MT.
To see Full Scoring Summary for Trappers/Tommyknockers, go to capjournal.com.
