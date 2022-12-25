Tree of Lights offers opportunity to give and remember
Proceeds from their Tree of Lights program provide travel funds for local cancer patients, lodging for cancer patients coming to the Helmsley Center, memory screenings & financial support for Avera@Home Hospice.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Tucked away in the corner of the Countryside thrift store is a christmas tree with dozens of ornaments on it. While there are countless trees up for the holidays, this one has a special extra purpose.

The thrift store is one of the main funding sources for the memory center as well as programming. They average roughly 1,000 volunteer hours monthly, as well as having unpacked more than 200 boxes of holiday items for sale. As of the end of November, their Pennies for Robert program had provided $963,718 in travel funds for cancer patients.

