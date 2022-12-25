Proceeds from their Tree of Lights program provide travel funds for local cancer patients, lodging for cancer patients coming to the Helmsley Center, memory screenings & financial support for Avera@Home Hospice.
Tucked away in the corner of the Countryside thrift store is a christmas tree with dozens of ornaments on it. While there are countless trees up for the holidays, this one has a special extra purpose.
The thrift store is one of the main funding sources for the memory center as well as programming. They average roughly 1,000 volunteer hours monthly, as well as having unpacked more than 200 boxes of holiday items for sale. As of the end of November, their Pennies for Robert program had provided $963,718 in travel funds for cancer patients.
Next to the register, past the decorations sits this tree with ornaments. Each one represents a donation made to the memory center, some to the memory of a loved one.
“We have no magic words of comfort and so we will sit quietly and give thanks — thanks for the people who brought you joy and thanks for your generosity this holiday season,” via their last newsletter of 2022.
Their Tree of Lights program has been going on since the 1980’s, with this tree being up since the second week of November. As if it were toddler-proof, the ornaments are placed up at eye level.
“People actually come looking for their ornaments,” executive director Holly Hoing said. “Its become a tradition for a lot of people.”
Sherry Foss, who manages the thrift store, has watched the tree fill out.
“It’s more donations to go towards the cancer patients,” Foss said, pleased with the growth of ornaments over time.
Foss felt excited that more people are donating and helping the community and the surrounding area.
“A lot of them can’t afford it or their insurance doesn’t cover it,” Foss said.
Both Foss and Hoing have seen first hand how those with a connection to their services will keep them in mind.
“Some people will designate their memorial to Countryside and it may be because we’ve been a part of their life at some point,” Hoing said. For example, the work from their recently installed railing was donated by a gentleman whose father was a patient of theirs more than three decades prior.
“Some people send in the same list of names every year. It’s a mixture of family members and friends, and then you can see new people are added each year. It’s a wonderful tribute to the people they have lost,” Hoing said.
Looking ahead to next year, Countryside hopes to build off of the success of their first Opening Minds through Art showcase, with a second tentatively planned for the springtime. Training required to volunteer for the next OMA session starts Jan. 3. They emphasize that volunteers just need a desire to help while not necessarily being artistic themselves.
While the operation works as a team, Foss feels blessed to have Hoing leading the charge.
“She’s just a good boss and everything she does for all these people that need the help is amazing,” Foss said.
