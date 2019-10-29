Trees planted round city of Pierre building

Earlier this month, Pierre’s City Arbor Board followed through with its plan for planting trees in the green space near city hall.
The city’s Parks Department staged 25 trees on Oct. 16, with the intent of planting them the next day. Staging included getting the trees, trucking them to the grounds
“There are a variety of species including spruce, maple, elm, locust and pine,” said Brooke Bohnenkamp with city administration. “The full names are much fancier; you can ask Tom about that. The vast majority of the trees came from the tree farm managed by the City Parks Department.”
Thomas Moore, park superintendent, and Tom Farnsworth, parks and recreation director, had both given a green thumbs-up to the project.
