Trefz new superintendent for School for the Blind

Dan Trefz, Miller, has been named as the next superintendent of the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen. Trefz will begin after the current school term.
Trefz is currently superintendent, special education director, and food service director for the Miller School District in east central South Dakota. He has been Miller’s superintendent since 2014, where he previously worked as a teacher and coach from 1999 to 2011. He also has experience as a former superintendent of the Bowdle School District and as a teacher and coach in Eureka.
Tref said he, like the Regents, has a conviction for exceptional educational opportunities for students. “The school’s campus is amazing and will provide a platform for the staff and students to excel. I am also excited to explore educational relationships with Northern State University staff and students. The location and interconnectivity with NSU gives the School for the Blind programming opportunities like no other in the nation,” said Tref.
The school offers a full academic program for kindergarten through high school students. Enrollment on the Aberdeen campus averages about 24 students, with another 230-plus students statewide served by the school’s outreach programs.
“Supt. Trefz brings broad experience leading school operations in a K-12 setting,” said Regent Jim Thares, who co-chaired the search process. His search co-chair, Regent Jim Morgan, added, “Dan’s leadership portfolio includes skills in budgeting, school law, buildings and grounds management, as well as project and personnel management.” Morgan noted that in Trefz’s work as superintendent, he has become well versed in working with special student populations.
Trefz’s undergraduate degree is from South Dakota State University. His teaching certificate and master’s degree in secondary school administration are from NSU. He has a specialist degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
Trefz replaces Marje Kaiser, who is retiring in May after 45-years in special education. For the last 10 years she has simultaneously worked as superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls. A search continues for the new superintendent at that school. Interviews for that position are expected to be completed later this month.
