Jury selection began Thursday morning for the trial of a Pierre man charged with second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated battery of an infant in the death of a two-year-old child last April.
Tristin Larson, 22, was arrested April 18, 2020, after detectives determined he caused the "suspicious injuries" observed on a two-year-old taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, according to Pierre Police Department Cpt. Bryan Walz. The child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where they died the day of Larson's arrest.
According to court documents, Larson was first interviewed by Pierre police in the hospital lobby on April 16, 2020, and blamed the two-year-old's injuries on "a pet." Larson drove with his mother two days later to Pierre Police Department headquarters, where he met with a detective.
Pierre PD Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle estimated that Larson had "well over twenty contacts" with the department by the time of the interview, according to the findings of fact and conclusions of law that led Sixth Circuit Court Judge Bobbi J. Rank to reject a January motion by Larson's attorney, Brad Schreiber of Pierre, to suppress statements Larson made to law enforcement.
During the interview with Pelle, Larson apologized for previously lying about how the two-year-old was injured.
Schreiber asserted in the motion that Larson's waiver of his Miranda rights at the time of the interview was "not knowing, voluntary or intelligently made." Rank decided that attorneys for the State met their "burden of proving that Larson's interview with (Pelle) was voluntary."
Pelle's interview with Larson yielded "detailed responses and demonstrations regarding," among other things, "Larson's anger with" the child, "how Larson shoved (the child) to the ground" and "the details of (the child) hitting his head on the ground," according to the findings of fact.
Larson also told Pelle on "several" occasions during the interview that the child's death was an accident. Following the interview, Larson was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter.
A Hughes County grand jury indicted Larson ten days later on second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated battery of an infant. A Part II information was later filed for Larson to be considered a habitual offender.
Second-degree murder is a class B felony in South Dakota, requiring a life sentence in the state penitentiary and possible $50,000 fine. Larson pled not guilty on May 11, 2020.
Schreiber later filed a motion to move the trial out of Hughes County which was withdrawn April 9.
Both Schreiber and Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie had no comment Thursday morning.
Larson's trial is scheduled to run four days starting Tuesday with Rank presiding.
