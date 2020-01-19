Tribal groups recognized during State-Tribal Relations Day

The State-Tribal Relations Awards Ceremony last week was attended by Governor Kristi Noem, where she presented certificates of commendation to two tribal groups who have done noteworthy work to combat the flow of drugs in their communities.
A commendation was awarded to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Tokala Inajinyo Youth Group for their presentation at the Tribal Meth Summit on the impact meth has had on their community. It read, “The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, located in southern South Dakota, is home to the Sicangu Lakota. The Sicangu have a proud history of strong leaders and great warriors that have contributed to sustaining the Lakota way of life. Carrying on the tradition of leadership and bravery, the Tokala Inajinyo Youth Group has displayed these Lakota traits by communicating their views on issues that are important to them. In the fall of 2019, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe co-hosted the tribal-state meth summit where upon the Tokala Inajinyo Youth Group presented before their people and other participants, to share Lakota youth perspectives on historical events and the current issues of illicit drugs on the community. The Tokala Inajinyo’s presentation before their tribe and others displays their bravery. Their work to create a drug free culture displays their leadership. These acts reflect the Lakota traditions and reflect greatly credit upon themselves, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, and the state of South Dakota.”
Another commendation was awarded to the Sisseton-Wahpeton United Veterans Association for their advocacy and foot/mobile patrols that have resulted in reduced meth use on the reservation. It stated, “The Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe in northeast South Dakota has a proud heritage of warriors and protectors of their tribal nation. Carrying on the warrior tradition as akicita, the Sisseton-Wapeton United Veterans Association recently took a stand against the illicit drugs that are affecting their people, impacting their communities, and threatening their Dakota way of life. In addition to making public statements, the Sisseton-Wahepton United Veterans Association has taken action, committed themselves to sere as a communication link for community members, and conducted foot and mobile patrols that resulted in a safer community. Their presence is known and contributes to the determent of drug activity in their tribe. This proactive approach to protecting their nation displays bravery, loyalty, duty and selfless service. These commendable actionsbring great credit upon the Sisseton-Wahpeton united Veterans Association, the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe and the state of South Dakota.”
“Taking action isn’t always easy, but it is necessary,” said Noem. “I’m very proud of the work they’re doing.”
“These commendable actions display our peoples’ bravery, loyalty, duty and service,” said David Flute, Secretary of the Department of Tribal Relations. “They should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished, and I hope their work inspires other groups to step up in their communities.”
“I am thankful that Governor Noem and Secretary Flute honored the efforts of these groups to combat methamphetamine use in our homelands,” said Troy Heinert, state senator and Senate Minority Leader. “They are on the frontlines against this epidemic and need our support and recognition.”
Following the awards ceremony, tribal members presented Noem with a ribbon skirt and pin, recognizing her work on the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. They also presented her with a quilt.
“I will continue working with all of you and other tribal leaders to highlight the issues facing your communities and creating policy to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Noem.
