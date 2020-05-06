Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, acknowledges he was arrested by the tribe’s Department of Public Safety on May 2.
Published reports indicate the charges against Bear Runner include allegations of DUI and threatening.
“As a tribal member, I am afforded due process through the courts that every one of us is entitled to. At this time, I am not able to comment on anything alleged against me,” Bear Runner stated via news release.
Bear Runner said the tribal government remains functioning, as it should for the “foreseeable future.”
“I want to assure the Oyate that I remain committed to the work that I have taken on to keep the Oglala Oyate safe and prosperous. I will continue to move forward with the health and wellbeing of my Oyate and your best interest in my heart.
More importantly, I want to encourage everyone to continue to remain unified with our efforts in strengthening our communities, defending our sovereignty and standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of adversity,” Bear Runner’s statement added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.