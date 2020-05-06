JBR 1

Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, acknowledges he was arrested by the tribe's Department of Public Safety on May 2.

 Photo courtesy of Facebook

Published reports indicate the charges against Bear Runner include allegations of DUI and threatening.

“As a tribal member, I am afforded due process through the courts that every one of us is entitled to. At this time, I am not able to comment on anything alleged against me,” Bear Runner stated via news release.

Bear Runner said the tribal government remains functioning, as it should for the “foreseeable future.”

“I want to assure the Oyate that I remain committed to the work that I have taken on to keep the Oglala Oyate safe and prosperous. I will continue to move forward with the health and wellbeing of my Oyate and your best interest in my heart.

More importantly, I want to encourage everyone to continue to remain unified with our efforts in strengthening our communities, defending our sovereignty and standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of adversity,” Bear Runner’s statement added.

