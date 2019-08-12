The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights are coming to Tripp County, thanks to the efforts of citizens of Tripp County working with Foundation Forward, Inc. of Burke County, NC.
These founding documents known as the Charters of Freedom will be permanently installed at the Winner Courthouse in Winner.
Carson City, in May, 2018, was the first South Dakota location to host a permanent display of America’s founding documents, with the three documents displayed on the Carson City Courthouse complex. In Carson City, copies of the documents, etched on quarter-inch bronze plates, are under lighted, damage-resistant glass, and mounted on carved granite settings.
The Charters of Freedom setting will be dedicated at the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner on September 2 at 11 a.m., following the Labor Day parade. The dedication ceremony and gifting of the Charters of Freedom to the citizens of Tripp County include a Presentation of The Colors, speeches, patriotic events, and a cannon salute to the United States Constitution. Tripp County is the second Charters of Freedom setting permanently placed in South Dakota by Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, North Carolina. The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.
“Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others - I just got goosebumps. And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We The People’, I actually got a lump in my throat. It was really an emotional experience,” Vance Patterson, Founder of Foundation Forward, said.
The Pattersons now work to bring that emotional experience to communities across the country. Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American History and Civics.
“Imagine if you will school teachers bringing their third, fourth, and fifth grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how government is meant to serve and protect ‘We The People,’” said Patterson in his dedication speech. This local access will also provide a place for Tripp County citizens to gather, celebrate, honor and reflect.
Community support for this project in the form of work-in-kind or donations can be coordinated through Brenda Muhs or Curt Littau, or by visiting Foundation Forward’s website www.Chartersoffreedom.com .
