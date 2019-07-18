A semi-truck driver was killed Wednesday near Mounds City, South Dakota, when his truck hit corner of house hauled by an oncoming semi-truck which stopped on U.S. Highway 83, said Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Highway Patrol.
The 58-year-old man was driving a 2014 International truck tractor hauling a trailer southbound on Highway 83 about two miles south of Mounds City, which is about 15 miles south of the North Dakota line, about 100 miles north of Pierre.
His truck/trailer struck the left front corner of the 30-foot-wide manufactured home being hauled northbound on a trailer of a 2004 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 31-year-old man, Mangan said.
It happened about 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at mile marker 224 on U.S. 83.
The 31-year-old driver of the northbound Peterbilt hauling the manufactured home saw the approaching truck and moved over as far as he could and stopped, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
The southbound driver hit the front left corner of 30-foot-wide manufactured home on the northbound trailer and was killed, he said.
No one has been cited but the investigation continues, Mangan said.
The International truck driver was dead at the scene.
The Peterbilt driver was not injured. Both men were wearing seat belts.
Their names were not released pending notification of family members.
As of Thursday, July 18, based on preliminary data, there have been 37 traffic deaths in the state, compared with 70 a year ago on the same date, Mangan said.
