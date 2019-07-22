The Highway Patrol on Monday released the name of Rafael Lopez, 58, of Bloomington, California, as the trucker killed Wednesday, July 17, when his truck hit the corner of a house hauled by an oncoming truck which had pulled over on U.S. Highway 83 south of Mounds City, South Dakota.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, Lopez was driving a 2014 International truck southbound pulling a trailer about 2 miles south of Mounds City on Highway 83. A 2004 Peterbilt truck headed north with a 30-foot-wide manufactured home on its trailer had pulled over and stopped when the driver, David Thompson, 31, of Milbank, saw Lopez’ truck approaching, Thompson told the Patrol, Mangan said.
Lopez’ truck cab hit the left front corner of the house.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was not injured. Both men were wearing seat belts.
Any load wider than 8 feet, 6 inches, requires a permit to be hauled on state roads, Mangan said Monday. In this case, a pilot vehicle was accompanying the Peterbilt hauling the house, Mangan said.
Mounds City is about 15 miles south of the North Dakota border, about 100 miles northeast of Pierre.
