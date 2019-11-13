Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order granting extended hours of service for commercial delivery of propane products in South Dakota.
The order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of propane from federal motor carrier regulations on drivers’ hours of service. Noem said South Dakotans are currently faced with low inventories and propane outages.
“The last thing farmers and ranchers need to deal with is a lack of propane to fuel their equipment,” said Noem. “Our agriculture operations are dependent on a continued transportation of propane, and we need to ensure that supplies are maintained so producers can carry out normal harvest operations.’’
South Dakota producers are faced with extremely low inventories of propane supplies as a result of market conditions impacted by severe season weather and increased heating fuel demands.
Although hours of service have been temporarily suspended for commercial deliveries, companies may not require or allow fatigued drivers to make deliveries, Noem said. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.
The executive order expires at midnight Nov. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.