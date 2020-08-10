If you make $104,000 or less per year, the federal government would stop taking tax from your paychecks for the last three months of this year, under an executive order President Donald Trump signed on Saturday.
Halting the collection of payroll taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 is but one of the executive actions Trump outlined. Trump said he is taking the action to help Americans struggling with COVID-19 and its related impacts.
The other orders Trump signed on Saturday would:
Defer federal student loan payments until Dec. 31;
“Take all lawful measures to prevent residential evictions and foreclosures resulting from financial hardships caused by COVID-19;” and
“Approve a lost wages assistance program that authorizes the governor to provide a $400 payment per week.”
The final item listed is intended as a replacement for the $600 per week unemployment benefit, which expired at the end of July.
“We didn’t think we’d have to do this because we thought the Democrats would be reasonable, but they’ve been not only unreasonable, they’ve been ridiculous,” Trump said Saturday regarding negotiations with Congress, namely Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.
The total number of recorded coronavirus infections in the U.S. now tops 5 million, while college football has now been canceled for this fall in a significant portion of the nation due to the concerns of COVID-19 exposure.
With public opinion polls showing him clearly behind Democrat Joe Biden, Trump knows he has to take action to provide relief to Americans.
“They’ve obstructed. Congress has obstructed. The Democrats have obstructed people from getting desperately needed money,” Trump added during his Saturday news conference.
However, some in the president’s own political party are questioning these executive orders. Unlike a law, an executive order does not need approval of Congress.
One of those questioning Trump’s action is U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. Johnson is a 1995 graduate of Pierre’s T.F. Riggs High School.
“I’ve been reviewing the legal basis for the president’s executive orders following Congress’ failure to act. Some are more problematic than others. We are a constitutional republic & separation of powers matters. Congress shouldn’t rely on executive authority to govern our nation,” Johnson tweeted on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate -- U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska -- also takes issue with Trump’s efforts.
“No president -- whether named Obama or Trump or Biden or AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.) has unilateral power to rewrite immigration policy or to cut taxes or to raise taxes,” Sasse stated in a letter to Trump, which the senator posted to Twitter.
Trump snapped back quickly at Sasse, tweeting: “RINO (Republican-In-Name-Only) Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”
To the contrary, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident, tweeted his support for Trump’s action.
“We’ve spent weeks trying to negotiate with Washington Democrats on targeted, timely relief that focuses on getting people back to work and getting kids back to school safely. Unfortunately, they seem to care more about playing politics ahead of the November election than they do about helping American families and regrowing our economy. This is Washington dysfunction at its worst; hurting South Dakotans and all Americans. This gave the president no choice but to take bold executive action. I thank him for stepping up to provide much-needed relief to American families. It’s what Americans should expect and deserve from their elected leaders,” Rounds stated via Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.