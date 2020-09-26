Numerous media outlets, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, reported late Friday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court today.
After last week’s death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump quickly said he would nominate someone to fill the seat. U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., while serving as the Senate’s majority whip, said he approved of the president’s plan.
Article II, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution gives the president the authority to nominate federal judges, but this also requires the president to gain the “Advice and Consent of the Senate” before the judge takes the bench.
Republicans currently maintain a 53-47 advantage in seats in the Senate. However, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said this week they will not support Trump’s nominee because they believe it is too close to the Nov. 3 general election.
Nevertheless, as long as at least 50 senators vote in favor of the Trump nominee, Vice President Mike Pence has the constitutional authority to cast a tie-breaking vote to clear the potential new justice.
This week, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident, told the Capital Journal he would wait to see who Trump nominates before making a decision on whether to commit his support.
Thune, who has represented South Dakota in the Senate since January 2005, has been a strong proponent for a Trump nomination.
“One of the main reasons many of my colleagues, myself included, ran for the Senate was to be in a position to restore the Supreme Court to its original constitutional purpose as a judicial body, not a legislative one. We ran for this. We were elected for this. Now, we will follow through,” Thune said Friday in his weekly commentary.
“Over the last few decades, we’ve seen too many examples of judicial activism and pushing a political agenda from the federal bench, including the Supreme Court. That’s not what our Founders intended,” Thune added.
Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C. In politics, such a group is much more commonly known as a “think tank.”
“Barrett’s limited judicial opinions and academic writings indicate a commitment to originalism and textualism, much like her former boss, Scalia.”
“In an article discussing stare decisis and precedent, she explained that “public response to controversial cases like Roe [v. Wade] reflects public rejection of the proposition that stare decisis can declare a permanent victor in a divisive constitutional struggle rather than desire that precedent remain forever unchanging,” Heritage adds of Barrett.
