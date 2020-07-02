President Donald Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem are ready to party, as they have scheduled a massive Independence Day fireworks show for Friday evening at Mount Rushmore.
With the thousands expected to attend not being required to social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this celebration is set to take place as:
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier and other South Dakota tribal leaders express concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among their populations;
Frazier refers to the four presidents whose faces are famously carved into the mountainside as “our molesters,” and calls the monument a “brand on our flesh;”
Liberal activists from coast to coast continue vandalizing historical monuments and battling police in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department;
The Real Clear Politics national polling average shows Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden by 10 points exactly four months ahead of the 2020 Electoral College;
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces 54,357 new COVID-19 infections from Wednesday to Thursday, along with 725 additional deaths attributed to the disease;
The South Dakota Department of Health announces 14 new active COVID-19 infections from Wednesday to Thursday, along with four additional deaths linked to the disease;
Hughes County establishes another record for active COVID-19 infections at 23; and
Noem, while using Twitter, accuses the social media platform of being part of a “radical movement to rewrite American history.”
On the bright side for the GOP, Trump got some good jobs numbers for the nation on Thursday.
“In June, we added 2.1 million leisure and hospitality jobs, 740,000 retail jobs, 568,000 education and health care jobs, 357,000 service jobs — these are all historic numbers — and 356,000 manufacturing jobs. And manufacturing looks like it’s ready to really take off at a level that it’s never been before, and a lot of that has to do with our trade policy because we’re bringing manufacturing back to our country,” Trump said during a Thursday news briefing.
According to the National Park Service, the celebration at Mount Rushmore is slated to start at 4 p.m. Friday, with the fireworks set for approximately 9:15 p.m. The entire event will be livestreamed at: www.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks.
The four presidents on Mount Rushmore are:
President George Washington (1789-1797)
President Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809)
President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt (1901-1909)
President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)
“I’m working to raise some funds to take these four men and put their statues on our State Capitol,” Noem told national conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Thursday. “I want to put these four men around the dome.”
“While the rest of the country is tearing down monuments, I want South Dakota to be known for putting up monuments and telling this country’s history.”
Meanwhile, Frazier remained defiant on Thursday.
“It’s incredible that this administration is playing with our lives for a photo-op,” he added via news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.