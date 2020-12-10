“FRAUD!”
“RIGGED!”
These are two words President Donald Trump frequently uses to describe what seems to be the result of the Nov. 3 election, of which most media outlets have long-since declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.
In fact, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., on Nov. 23 tweeted: “In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process.”
The attorney general of the state Johnson represents apparently disagrees.
Wednesday, Tim Bormann, chief of staff for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, announced via news release the state would support a lawsuit filed by Texas Republicans that seeks to stop officials in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin from certifying what the plaintiffs call “unconstitutional election results.”
“Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters,” Bormann stated Wednesday. “That is why South Dakota has, today, joined the Amicus Brief of the State of Missouri in support of State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.”
Texas officials filed the case directly with the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week. In addition to Missouri, South Dakota joins several other GOP-leaning states in supporting the Lone Star State’s efforts, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
The document to which Ravnsborg is a signatory alleges in part: “Defendant States Unconstitutionally Abolished Critical Safeguards Against Fraud in Voting by Mail.”
Current Situation
Members of the Electoral College are scheduled to meet Monday to make Biden’s election official. If the numerous projections from media outlets are correct, Biden would carry 306 Electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232. This would officially make Biden president-elect, with him due to take office Jan. 20.
Each individual state named a defendant in the case now stands as follows:
Georgia -- 16 Electoral votes (The New York Times shows Biden leading the Peach State by about 12,000 popular votes);
Wisconsin -- 10 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden leads Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes);
Pennsylvania -- 20 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden winning the Keystone State by about 81,000 popular votes); and
Michigan -- 16 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 popular votes).
Trump Also Joins Suit
Also Wednesday, officials representing Trump announced on his campaign website they would also join this particular lawsuit.
"President Trump is fully committed to ensuring election integrity and fulfilling his oath to defend and protect the United States Constitution against state officials' misconduct and violations of law that irredeemably compromised this election. We look forward to the Supreme Court resolving these important issues of election integrity that ultimately affect all Americans, and providing a remedy to the corruption that occurred," Trump attorney Jenna Ellis stated.
Dusty Johnson demonstrates integrity...regrettably, many in the "Grand Old Party" do not; nor do they demonstrate that they are patriotic citizens let alone governmental representatives. Too many people have fought and died to preserve democracy and respect for election results. Over FIFTY court filings by a republican tyrant have been thrown out of courts...the tyrant's sycophants have threatened to murder or do bodily harm to members of their own party who have stated the facts: Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020. Period. Done. Finished.
There are few things worse than a sore loser – now the only election that runs a risk of being rigged, is the one that, like it or not, Biden won. I did not vote for him, just as a lot of folks didn’t vote for Trump in the last election, but he is our President Elect – that’s what democracy is all about!
If all the people urging everyone to "face the facts" , "move on" were as eager to look at the facts of how the election was carried out in certain States, perhaps the rest of us could move on. But if the evidence shows there was in fact Fraud in certain states all the blood shed over 200+ years would be wasted if we allow the perpetrators to succeed.
...again, fifty cases have been thrown out of court by both republican and democrat appointed judges. President Trump and his cronies can scream "fraud" and "steal" as much as they wish, but unless they have facts that can stand up in court, they have nothing.
