President Donald Trump and wife Melania are now two of the more than 7 million Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began early this year.
Very early Friday morning, Trump stated via Twitter: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
Quickly, South Dakota leaders voiced support for Trump and the first lady as they face the coronavirus.
- Gov. Kristi Noem: "Bryon and I are praying for President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their entire family, and everyone fighting this virus. America is stronger together, and together we will get through this."
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.: "Praying for the continued health of our president and first lady after their #COVID19 diagnosis and for all Americans who have been affected by this awful virus. We’re still in this fight together."
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.: "Mr. President, South Dakota wishes you and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery."
By Friday afternoon, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the president seemed to be doing relatively well.
"@realDonaldTrump is in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, & at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, he will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," Farah tweeted.
Meanwhile, South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 747 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after several days of testing reports were backlogged. On Friday, 386 new cases were confirmed.
At the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, another round of mass testing was conducted, showing an influx of cases in the prison's Unit E, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections. South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the cases at the women’s prison have been mostly mild and had a “great rate of recovery.” Only one inmate required hospitalization, and they have since recovered and are back in the prison.
‘The health care services in the prison have been able to adequately treat all of the inmates that had COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
In Hughes County, there are 136 active cases and five deaths, while Stanley County has seven active cases and no deaths as of Friday. The total number of cases in South Dakota is now 23,522, 3,987 of which are active. Two hundred twenty people are currently hospitalized due to COVID, and 237 have died according to a table on the health department's website updated Friday.
The health department is working to add more data on hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients on their coronavirus updates webpage. Currently, the site shows how many South Dakotans are hospitalized for COVID, and there are charts that display the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, beds occupied by non-COVID patients, and how many beds are available, as well as ICU bed and ventilator capacity percentages. The new data sets will include more information on hospital capacity in different regions of the state and where hospitalizations are occurring, according to Malsam-Rysdon.
May he get well. May his wife get well. May he encourage those he serves to trust science.
