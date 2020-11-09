Trump remains defiant by refusing to concede race to Biden/Harris

During the weekend, Democrat Joe Biden, 77, of Delaware, declared victory as America’s president-elect.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden stated Saturday.
“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now,” Biden added during his Saturday speech.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 56, of California, are scheduled to take office Jan. 20, 2021.
“This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started,” Harris stated via Twitter.
As of this writing, President Donald Trump had not conceded the race to Biden. In fact, the president claims he plans to contest the results in several states.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process,” a defiant Trump asserted through a news release.
Then, via his long-preferred platform, Twitter, Trump alleged on Monday: “Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country."
Breaking Down The Vote
As of Monday, The New York Times stated that Biden has a record-breaking 75.7 million popular votes, while he is projected to carry at least 279 Electoral College votes.
Estimates show Biden to have defeated Trump in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Nevada, while running up huge popular vote totals in the Democratic strongholds of California, New York and Illinois.
For Trump, projections show he managed to carry at least 214 electoral votes, including the major battlegrounds of Texas, Florida, Ohio and Iowa. The president also collected more than 71 million popular votes.
As of this writing, at least four states are still considered too-close-to-call: Georgia and Arizona, where Biden currently leads, as well as North Carolina and Alaska, where Trump leads.
South Dakota Results
Not surprisingly, Trump carried South Dakota’s 3 Electoral College votes by a wide margin. The South Dakota Secretary of State’s official statewide count shows:
Trump -- 261,043 (62%)
Biden -- 150,471 (36%)
In Hughes County, the presidential vote showed:
Trump -- 5,522 (63%)
Biden -- 2,953 (33%)
For Stanley County, the presidential vote was:
Trump -- 1,203 (72%)
Biden -- 421 (25%
State-By-State Results
States that were considered key for this year’s Electoral College included those listed below. A Democrat pickup from the 2016 election with be capitalized:
Texas — 38 electoral votes to TRUMP, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 6 points;
Florida — 29 electoral votes to TRUMP, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 3.4 points;
PENNSYLVANIA — 20 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 0.6 points;
Ohio -- 18 electoral votes to TRUMP, with estimates showing he won the state by about 7 points;
MICHIGAN -- 16 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 2.5 points;
Georgia — 16 electoral votes, still not called, but BIDEN leads by 0.2 points;
North Carolina — 15 electoral votes, still not called, but TRUMP leads by 1.4 points;
Arizona — 11 electoral votes, still not called, but BIDEN leads by about 0.5 points;
WISCONSIN -- 10 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 0.6 points;
Minnesota — 10 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he carried the state by about 7 points;
Iowa — 6 electoral votes to TRUMP, with estimates showing he won the state by about 8 points;
Nevada -- 6 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he won the state by about 2.5 points; and
New Hampshire — 4 electoral votes to BIDEN, with estimates showing he won the state by about 7 points.
