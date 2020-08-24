Trump Renominated; However, several Republicans are endorsing Biden

President Donald Trump got a boost on Monday by formally earning the 2020 GOP nomination for the nation’s highest office at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“On behalf of South Dakota’s 29 delegates, I proudly cast all of our votes for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Gov. Kristi Noem said via a virtual connection to the proceedings, overseen by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
“This is an historic moment in the life of our nation as we re-nominate Donald Trump and Mike Pence for President and Vice President and set our Party on a path to victory. Today’s unanimous re-nomination is a reflection of the unified support for the Trump-Pence ticket,” McDaniel said after all votes were cast. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running on the most radical, socialist, extreme-left ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November. Our party is unified, our supporters are energized, and we go forward confident in our cause of re-electing President Trump and Vice President Pence 70 days from now.”
However, even as McDaniel speaks of unity, several prominent Republicans have made it clear they are working to help Biden defeat Trump.
A sampling of the pro-Biden Republicans includes:
Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona;
Retired U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Virginia;
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich;
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman;
2010 California gubernatorial nominee and business executive Meg Whitman;
Former U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari of New York; and
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
“If we are honest, there is less of a conservative case to be made for re-electing the president than there is a blatant appeal for more rank tribalism. And further division. And more willful amnesia in the face of more outlandish presidential behavior,” Flake stated via Medium regarding his support of Biden.
“I cannot and will not be a part of that. There simply is no future in it. To my fellow Republicans who, like me, believe in the power of conservative ideas — ask yourself: Will we be in a better position to make a conservative case for governing after four more years of this administration? I think we all know the answer,” he added.
Perhaps lending support to Flake’s position, a Monday poll from the Knight Foundation showed that 70% of American college students plan to vote for Biden, compared to just 18% for Trump. The 52-point polling gap among college students is an example of why Republicans such as Flake and Kasich see no future for the GOP in the model of Trump.
Nevertheless, Noem is preparing to address the nation as one of the Wednesday speakers at the RNC. Some of the others scheduled to speak Wednesday are:
Pence
Second Lady Karen Pence
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who is currently locked in a contentious re-election battle with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield;
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, also fighting to keep her seat against Democrat Tedra Cobb;
Kellyanne Conway
Lara Trump
