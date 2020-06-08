Monday was a busy day for President Donald Trump, as his campaign team announced plans to restart re-election rallies that had stalled because of COVID-19, while Trump found himself facing a 14-point hole when matched against Democrat Joe Biden in a CNN public opinion poll.
Trump does not seem to be a fan of CNN, as he tweeted: “CNN Polls are as Fake as their Reporting. Same numbers, and worse, against Crooked Hillary. The Dems would destroy America!”
Meanwhile, Trump is making plans to celebrate the Fourth of July in South Dakota. Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem discussed the specifics for Trump’s attendance at the Mount Rushmore fireworks on July 3.
“There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday. We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us,” Noem said. “He and the Department of the Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation.”
Noem said South Dakota officials have worked tirelessly with the Department of the Interior, including the National Parks Service, to ensure that this celebration is as safe and successful as possible.
“President Trump recognizes the celebration of our nation’s founding to be about our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States Military,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said. “Bringing an incredible firework display back to Mount Rushmore is for the American people and those who have made the U.S. the greatest country in the world, and I thank Governor Noem and the state of South Dakota for being wonderful partners in helping us make this possible.”
The South Dakota Department of Tourism has spearheaded planning for this event in collaboration between several agencies, including local, county, state, and federal officials.
“Now more than ever, South Dakota and our nation need something to look forward to, and we can’t think of a better event than celebrating our nation’s independence at Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” South Dakota Department of Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said. “We are very honored to be working with our partners at the Department of the Interior and the National Parks Service. Millions of people from around the globe will witness this incredible spectacular happening right in the heart of the beautiful Black Hills of The Mount Rushmore State.”
Details about the Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration can be found at www.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks.
