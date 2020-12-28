Late Sunday, President Donald Trump signed the new $908 billion COVID-19 relief package into law, bringing the total amount of federal funds spent to keep the economy afloat this year amid the pandemic to more than $3 trillion.
That is $3,000,000,000,000.
“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for (Paycheck Protection Program), return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more,” Trump stated via Sunday news release.
“Much more money is coming,” the president added. “I will never give up my fight for the American people!”
Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., expressed support for the package.
“It’s time to act. Our relief proposal has gained broad support amongst businesses, political leaders, and most importantly, the American people. Let’s get something done today,” he stated Dec. 3.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, voiced support for the president’s action.
“This relief legislation is a down payment on what is needed to crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people and honor our heroes – our health care workers, first responders, transit and sanitation workers and teachers,” Pelosi stated via news release. “We need to ensure robust support for state and local government to distribute and administer a vaccine, keep workers employed and prevent devastating service cuts – and we must do so as soon as possible.”
“I thank the President for signing this relief into law, along with full-year government funding legislation that will continue the rebuilding and modernization of our Armed Forces that his Administration has championed. His leadership has prevented a government shutdown at a time when our nation could not have afforded one,” McConnell added in a news release.
Late Monday, officials with South Dakota’s Department of Labor and Regulation were reviewing the unemployment extension provisions. The regulations have new requirements for eligibility to receive benefits from the federal programs tied to the original $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
“DLR is currently awaiting additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to implement these CARES Act extensions in South Dakota,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman stated via news release. “Benefit payments cannot begin under these new and extended programs until that guidance has been received.”
Department officials is currently working to build additional unemployment programs within their computer system in order to process the revised federal benefits, according to the news release.
Eligibility for unemployment benefits is determined by an individual’s wages earned, and in order to qualify, an individual must be able and available to accept full-time employment. The DLR expects that people return to the workforce as quickly as possible while receiving reemployment assistance benefits.
In order to receive benefits, claimants begin by filing a claim that will determine their eligibility for state benefits or for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. Eligibility will determine the program; a claimant cannot choose which program to apply for and they cannot receive both benefits at the same time. Individuals should file a claim as soon as they become unemployed or have their work hours reduced, as waiting to file could cause a loss in benefits.
The new and extended provisions include the following:
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
Provides up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit;
Claimants must be eligible through a separate unemployment program; and
Once implemented, FPUC can cover weeks of unemployment between Dec. 27 and the week ending March 13, 2021.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
Provides up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, with a 50-week maximum;
Weekly certification is required;
To qualify, claimants must provide documentation of eligibility beginning Jan. 31, 2021; and
PUA will be available until week ending March 13, 2021, with no new applications after that date, and an allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
Provides up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, with a 24-week maximum;
PEUC will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021,with no new applications after that date, and an allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.
It should be noted that none of these benefits or any unemployment benefits are available for employees who have been terminated for cause, quit their job without a good cause, refuse to return to work, or refuse to receive full-time pay, and attempting to collect benefit payments in these cases may be seen as fraudulent. The eligibility determination progress includes an investigation of job separation.
To determine your eligibility for each program, go to https://dlr.sd.gov/ra/publications/ra_covid_19_eligibility_checker.pdf. Individuals can file claims online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at https://apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx?URL_GUID=https://apps.sd.gov/LD75uibpUIUserProfile/WebForm_UserProfile.aspx?tok= or by phone at 605-626-3179 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
For more information on reemployment assistance and updates on the implementation of the CARES Act extension, visit https://dlr.sd.gov/ra.
