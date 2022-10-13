During Wednesday's Cow Creek/Spring Creek Sanitary District meeting, trustees did not accept an offer from Pierre developers to pay for the expansion of the water and sewer system for a proposed 384-lot housing project.

In September, Vic and Andrew Utech also offered to buy land for a larger lagoon and build the district a 1,200-square-foot shop and office valued at $240,000.

