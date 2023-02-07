State Senate

The Senate floor in the South Dakota Capitol at Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar / SD Searchlight

A bill to lengthen prison stays for violent offenders earned an endorsement from all but one member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 146 saw testimony from nine supporters beyond its prime sponsor, Sen. Brent Hoffman, R-Sioux Falls, including police chiefs, sheriffs and Attorney General Marty Jackley.

