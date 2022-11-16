Snow collects up at the causeway on Tuesday as clouds remained heavy overhead. The National Weather Service said the Missouri River may have enhanced some of the clouds during the recent weather pattern.
Snow collects up at the causeway on Tuesday as clouds remained heavy overhead. The National Weather Service said the Missouri River may have enhanced some of the clouds during the recent weather pattern.
The Pierre area received its first measurable snow in November on Tuesday after a National Weather Service observer recorded a 0.8-inch measurement.
On Tuesday, Aberdeen Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said the reading covered the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.
“There’s been a lot of traces of snow, but this was the first time we’ve had anything at a tenth or above,” he said.
The latest round of cold weather and light snow came from an overarching pattern that brought cold air.
“Just enough to produce this persistent light snow on and off,” Lueck said. “And we’re just kind of stuck in this pattern.”
He added the Missouri River enhanced some of the Pierre area’s clouds and light snow.
“We’ve seen it on satellites,” Lueck said. “A lot of times, if you get the right wind direction from the southeast or the northwest, especially, it kind of helps to produce those clouds and some light snow.”
The Weather Service anticipates the pattern to remain in the area until the weekend, with Sunday expected to bring the first above-freezing temperatures around 33 degrees.
While the Weather Service expects the upcoming weather pattern to bring warmer and drier air, Lueck said temperatures would remain below average in the Pierre area. On Monday, the Weather Service expects a 37-degree high — 4 degrees below normal for Pierre.
“It’s still below where we should be, but it’s at least an improvement,” he said.
Sunday might bring some warming, but cold temperatures and light snow could persist through Thursday evening.
On Wednesday, Lueck said the snowfall measurement increased to 1.3 inches for the week after the morning’s latest report. The Weather Service also expects an arctic front on Wednesday to bring a 20-30 percent chance of snow, with it increasing to 40 percent from midnight through 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Lueck said light snow could continue throughout Thursday at a 20 percent chance, dropping off at 6 p.m. but still possible into Friday.
“I’ll add, too, on Thursday, we’ve got some stronger winds in our forecast,” he said. “So, if you do get under a pocket of snow, you could have a visibility reduction for a time as well. It seems like those snow showers on Thursday might kind of move in and move out quickly, like little pockets of snow — something to watch out for.”
In Pierre, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the crews have plowed and sanded. She added the city would continue the operations as needed.
The city did not issue any snow alerts as of Wednesday at noon. Bohnenkamp said without snow alerts, on-street parking in snow routes had not been an issue for the city.
However, on Tuesday, the Pierre Police Department issued a notice that residents must remove trailers, boats and campers from city streets by Nov. 21 to help crews with future snow removal operations. PPD’s release stated officers would issue warning notices to trailers parked on city streets after the Nov. 21 date, adding ticketing and towing would follow for those who remain in non-compliance.
