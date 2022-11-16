The Pierre area received its first measurable snow in November on Tuesday after a National Weather Service observer recorded a 0.8-inch measurement.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said the reading covered the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Jorge Encinas

Editor Jorge Encinas

