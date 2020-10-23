‘Tweet Storm,’ Noem goes on a social media roll

To say Gov. Kristi Noem has been busy on social media this week is likely an understatement.
Below are numerous messages Noem posted to Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday, covering everything from COVID-19, to President Donald Trump, to Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, to a dispute with the Argus Leader newspaper of Sioux Falls, to renewing her earlier feud with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.
Wednesday:
- Referring to her effort to hire more police officers …“In Democrat-run cities like Seattle, officers are leaving the force in droves. To these officers, come to South Dakota! We stand WITH you and would love to have you join us.”
- Referring to Barrett …“If the Suffragettes were alive today, it's easy to imagine them storming the streets of America and urging that the Senate #ConfirmACB. By a WIDE margin.”
- Again referring to Barrett ...“Our support for Judge Barrett hinges not on her being a female, but rather her superior intellect, unflappable composure and impeccable integrity, all which combine to make her eminently qualified in every way.”
- Referring to COVID-19 ...“It has been nearly eight months since #COVID19 first hit our state. Though there is still much to learn, we are fortunate to have a much better sense of the common enemy we're fighting today.”
Thursday:
- Regarding COVID-19 ...“Surprise surprise, the liberal media is attacking me AGAIN for not locking down my state. When will they learn, lockdowns DON’T stop #COVID19 from spreading. But they decimate the economy. We are caring for those who need it and giving our people the Freedom to make ends meet.”
- Regarding Trump …“Instead of getting emotional or focusing on FEAR, now is the time to focus on facts. To look at policies. To recognize what @realDonaldTrump has done for our country and how he's kept us safe. #FactsNotFear.”
- About COVID-19 ...“NEWS: We're awarding $10 million in CARES Act dollars to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to assist South Dakotans who have been financially impacted by #COVID19 and need help paying their housing expenses.”
- More about COVID-19 …“South Dakota is in a good spot as we bounce back from #COVID19, but there is still work to be done. If folks need a lifeline right now, this program can help be that bridge.”
- Still more about COVID-19 ...“I have trusted our people to make the best decisions for themselves. Hunting can be enjoyed while practicing social distancing and being outdoors where COVID is less likely to spread.”
- More about Barrett …“Judge Barrett's confirmation is on its way to the Senate floor! She should be confirmed speedily and by a wide margin.”
- About wearing masks …“If folks want to wear a mask, they are free to do so. Those who don’t want to wear a mask shouldn’t be shamed into it, and govt should not mandate it. We need to respect each other’s decisions. In SD, we know a little common courtesy can go a long way.”
- Going after the Argus Leader …“Today, @argusleader refused to publish my #COVID19 update to the people of South Dakota. Read this THREAD; it tells the story. Why is Argus hiding this update from South Dakotans?”
- About Trump … "We have a President who fights to defend our country. The policies that Biden has embraced would destroy America.”
- About The New York Times columnist Paul Krugman …“Because the economy is doing too well, @paulkrugman has run out of ways to attack @realDonaldTrump. So instead he's coming after South Dakota because we respect Freedom and personal responsibility! The liberal attacks will keep on coming, and we will keep trusting South Dakotans.”
- During the presidential debate No. 1 ... "@realDonaldTrump has followed through on his promises. He's fought to defend our liberties. And tonight in the debate, we'll hear how he has delivered for the American people."
- During the presidential debate No. 2 ... "@realDonaldTrump is exactly right. Lockdowns didn't stop the spread in blue states. Why? Because lockdowns DON'T WORK."
- During the presidential debate No. 3 ... "President Trump delivered for South Dakota farmers, first on USMCA, then on the Phase One China Deal. I was honored to work with him on both. Thank you @realDonaldTrump."
- During the presidential debate No. 4 ... "Biden says "we've never lived up to it" about America's founding ideal, that all men (and women) are created equal. He could not be more WRONG. America has done more to advance Freedom and Equality than any nation in history."
