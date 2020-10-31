Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is a Republican in a deep red state that has not gone Democrat in a presidential election since 1964. On Thursday, Herbert used Twitter to discuss his state’s struggle with COVID-19, going as far as to describe the situation as “dire.”
- Tweet No. 1: “Utah is in a very serious situation. COVID-19 is the most devastating when hospitals are overwhelmed and unable to provide good care to everyone who needs it. We have seen this in Italy. We have seen this in New York. We could see this in Utah if things do not change.”
- Tweet No. 2: “Our hospitals cannot keep up with Utah’s infection rate. You deserve to understand the dire situation we face.”
- Tweet No. 3: “This is why we require masks and limit gatherings to 10 or less in the vast majority of the state, and in all counties along the Wasatch Front.”
As of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Utah’s per 100,000 COVID-19 infection rate for the last week was 50.1. That means for every 100,000 Utah residents, 50.1 of them reported having a coronavirus case within the last week.
If the CDC’s numbers are accurate, Utah’s COVID infection rate is less than half that of South Dakota’s. Late Friday, the agency showed South Dakota with 113.1 new COVID cases for every 100,000 people through the last week. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_casesper100klast7days
However, Gov. Kristi Noem did not mention concerns similar to those Herbert expressed via her Thursday and Friday tweets. She instead focused on the economy, the “rule of law” and her support of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
- “Great news! The economy is bouncing back. National (Gross Domestic Product) growth was 33.1% in the 3rd Quarter, a RECORD! South Dakota is ahead of the curve with our 4.1% unemployment rate. Our future is very bright,” Noem tweeted on Thursday.
Friday
“It's been a tough year for the rule of law and law enforcement in some parts of our country. Violent crime has surged in big cities. Some politicians have gutted officers’ ability to respond to tough situations. Rioting and looting have devastated so many communities,” Noem said Friday.
Noem added on Friday: “If Joe Biden had been in the White House, he would have shut this country down. I've been traveling the country for @realDonaldTrump because if he is not in the White House the next four years, I'm concerned about our future. Text "KRISTI" to 21225 to get updates!”
