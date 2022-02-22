Law enforcement arrested two Willmar, Minnesota residents on Sunday afternoon after multiple vehicle pursuits beginning earlier that morning.
The Pierre Police Department reported Willmar residents Damian Hoff, 29, and Kaila Voigt, 33, as the alleged driver and occupant, respectively.
PPD listed eight offenses within its department for Hoff and three for Voigt in its arrest log covering Sunday.
Officers responded to the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue after receiving a call at 10:30 a.m. about a suspicious person. Pierre police Capt. Bryan Walz reported a male and female were behind a business, with the male possibly pushing the female into a vehicle.
The officer on the scene reported the two allegedly gave a false name and fled in the vehicle after the officer confronted them about it. The officer pursued the vehicle but could locate it.
Walz reported law enforcement received another 911 call reporting the car on Bushfield Drive, where officers located the vehicle after arriving. He said the driver allegedly again fled, traveling south on Garfield Avenue to Wells Avenue and then east out of Pierre.
Officers pursued the vehicle until terminating it after determining it wasn't safe to continue.
Walz reported a Hughes County deputy arrived at an address on Clark Road at 1:30 p.m. in response to a suspicious vehicle parked between hay bales with its hood up. He said another pursuit allegedly began after the deputy located the car.
The driver allegedly struck a South Dakota Highway Patrol car while attempting to flee. The Highway Patrol reported minor front-end damage.
Walz reported the vehicle rolled on Clark Road and the driver fled on foot.
Law enforcement arrested Voigt at the crash scene. Law enforcement located Hoff hiding in the area after a search.
Walz said the arrest took place in Hughes County and the initial PPD officer involved in the incident went to the Hughes County Jail to complete the paperwork with the offenses filed. Walz couldn't confirm which department made the arrest. The Highway Patrol said it didn't make the final arrest. The Capital Journal is waiting for a response from the Hughes County Sheriff's Office.
