The Hughes County Sheriff's Office recovered two bodies on Wednesday night after receiving two missing person reports shortly after 11 p.m. at Farm Island.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies and State Game, Fish and Parks officers searched the area after receiving the reports of the two people last seen fishing.

Crews recovered the two bodies from the water shortly after aerial UAVs from Hughes County Emergency Management and divers from the Pierre Fire Rescue Squad joined the search.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't released the victims' names or ages. The office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Jorge Encinas | 520-237-6940

